Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.40% of AB High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYFI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,851,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,299,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYFI stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

AB High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from AB High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

