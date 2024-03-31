Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,749 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $493,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH opened at $31.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

