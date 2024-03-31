Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.