Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,869 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $49,634.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,370,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 118,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,330 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE MHI opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

