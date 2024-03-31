Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

