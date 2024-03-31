Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

