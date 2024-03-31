Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

WTW stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.49 and its 200-day moving average is $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

