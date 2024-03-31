Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.70.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $522.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

