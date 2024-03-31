Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $357,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Rogers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rogers by 23.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ROG opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.