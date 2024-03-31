Washington Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Ciena Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,190,306. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

