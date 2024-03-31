Washington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

