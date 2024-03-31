Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $67.88 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $286,422.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,643.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,643.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.