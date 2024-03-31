Wedbush Comments on Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of APRE opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aprea Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.