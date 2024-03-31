Wedbush Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RF opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 141,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

