West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $346.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

