West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 775.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

CVX stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

