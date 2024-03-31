West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.