West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.64. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

