West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.