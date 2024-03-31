West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.