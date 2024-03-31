West Branch Capital LLC Buys 132 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

