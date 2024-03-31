West Branch Capital LLC Buys 154 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

