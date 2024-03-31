West Branch Capital LLC Buys 220 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ES opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.