West Branch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 179 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $213.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $181.34 and a 1 year high of $238.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

