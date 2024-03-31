West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

