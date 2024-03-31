West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $250.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $186.88 and a one year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

