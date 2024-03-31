West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

