West Branch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

