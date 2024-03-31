West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

RCL opened at $139.01 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $141.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

