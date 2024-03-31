West Branch Capital LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

