West Branch Capital LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,057,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

