West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

