West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.32 and a 200-day moving average of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

