West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,068.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

