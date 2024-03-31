West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

