West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
