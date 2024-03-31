West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.