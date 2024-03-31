West Branch Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

