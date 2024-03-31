West Branch Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.