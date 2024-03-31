West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $191.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

