West Branch Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

