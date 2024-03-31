West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,953,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $179.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

