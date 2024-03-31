WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,275.82

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,275.82 ($16.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,326 ($16.76). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,317 ($16.64), with a volume of 267,168 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,833.33%.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

