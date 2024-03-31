Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$71.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5279738 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.