Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.31.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $317.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $319.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

