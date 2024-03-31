Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

TSE:WPK opened at C$40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.30. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$46.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$375.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.1503067 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

