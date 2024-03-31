WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 4,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

