Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Announces Earnings Results

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 975.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Worksport Trading Down 4.2 %

WKSP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worksport by 49.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Worksport by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worksport during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

