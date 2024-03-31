Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 29th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,783.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Worldline stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.
Worldline Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.