Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 29th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,783.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

