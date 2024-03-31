X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 614,200 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

X3 Trading Up 70.5 %

Shares of X3 stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. X3 has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

