XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $8.20. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 70,065 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XBiotech

XBiotech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

The company has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

(Get Free Report)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.